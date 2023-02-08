Slim Chickens Opens Wisconsin Location in Appleton

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 601 W. Northland Ave, Appleton, Wisconsin, 54811. Seasoned multi-unit operating group Prel Investments is at the forefront of the opening; this is the first location in the state with more in development.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 210 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled to bring our southern hospitality and quality, cooked-to-order comfort food to Appleton, Wisconsin,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Reputable operating groups like Prel Investments are a prime example of the kind of partners we’re looking for, and we’re eager to share our hand-breaded chicken tenders and inviting atmosphere to more communities nationwide and globally.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” says Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored to work with well-established operating groups like Prel Investments and excited for them on their first Slim’s location! It’s quality groups like this who enable us to continue to share our southern hospitality and fresh, delicious chicken to new communities across the globe.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.