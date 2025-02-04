Slim Chickens, the 300+ unit fast-casual restaurant known for its signature hand-breaded chicken and southern hospitality, announced a new partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America. Throughout the month of February, for every Heart-Shaped Waffle Meal sold, Slim Chickens will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry to support their mission to end child hunger across the United States.

This marks the first year of Slim Chickens’ collaboration with No Kid Hungry, and the brand is proud to bring its community-driven values to life in a way that will make a direct impact. Nearly 200 Slim Chickens locations nationwide will be participating in this important initiative.

“We’re always looking for ways to give back to the communities we serve, and this partnership with No Kid Hungry is a natural extension of that commitment,” said Tom Gordon, CEO and Co-founder of Slim Chickens. “By sharing a delicious Heart-Shaped Waffle Meal with our guests, we can all come together to help make a meaningful difference in kids’ lives. Every dollar counts, and we’re excited to be part of this movement.”

No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by funding programs that provide kids with the healthy meals they need to grow up strong and thrive. Currently, 1 in 5 children in America are facing hunger, and No Kid Hungry is dedicated to creating lasting change through meal programs, grants, research, and policy advocacy. Through its strategic investments, No Kid Hungry is helping to ensure that every child has access to the food they need to succeed in school and life.

“For far too many children, the promise of three healthy meals a day is not a reality,” said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships at No Kid Hungry. “This partnership with Slim Chickens will help us get closer to our goal of ending childhood hunger by helping support critical programs and initiatives that ensure children across the country have access to nutritious meals.”

Slim Chickens has long been committed to investing in the communities it serves, and this partnership with No Kid Hungry is a continuation of that mission. Whether through food donations, community events, or charitable initiatives, Slim Chickens aims to be a positive force in every city where it operates.

Slim Chickens invites everyone to join in this important cause during the month of February. By simply enjoying a Heart-Shaped Waffle Meal at your local Slim Chickens, you’re helping make a direct impact in the fight against childhood hunger. Let’s come together to support No Kid Hungry and ensure that all kids have access to the meals they need to grow, learn, and thrive. Find your nearest Slim Chickens here: slimchickens.com/location-menus/#location-list.