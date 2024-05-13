Slim Chickens announced it is expanding its presence further in the Northeast. Spearheaded by established multi-unit operator PSMMSM PA Ventures, the group has signed for at least 12 locations in Pennsylvania including the counties of Lancaster, Lebanon, Dauphin, York, Cumberland, Centre, Franklin, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, and Adams.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 265 locations across the United States, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. With more than 1,200 locations in development, and a track record of opening two stores a week, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“When we found Slim Chickens, we were immediately hooked by the food — it’s second to none in the chicken segment,” says the seasoned multi-unit operator. “The executive team welcomed us with open arms, and I just knew that this was the perfect addition to our portfolio. From the brand’s cooked-to-order chicken tenders to its Southern hospitality, it is unique in its segment and this market. We can’t wait to see what the future has in store and in all of the communities our restaurants will serve.”

Backed by decades of experience in the fast-food industry in Pennsylvania, the seasoned multi-unit operating group has been involved in owning and operating Dunkin’ restaurants since 1999 in which they have earned several awards and recognitions for growth and operations including FEE of the Year. The group has also brought innovation to the forefront, helping the brand develop a CTS, among one of only eight in the U.S. With 14 Dunkin’ restaurants today in the LHYA market and four in the pipeline, the group is looking to take its experience to develop and grow Slim Chickens throughout central Pennsylvania.

“PSMMSM PA Ventures is an ideal operator to introduce Slims’ in Pennsylvania. Backed by extensive experience and dedication to growing a successful restaurant footprint, the group is a valuable addition to our team,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Their passion for our brand and values to offer quality food and service to the community in Pennsylvania will quickly make Slim Chickens a go-to mealtime destination.”

Slim Chickens has experienced a 60% restaurant growth over the last two years and has reached an impressive $3,864,513*. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,200 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several markets coast to coast, for example, Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, and Massachusetts as well as overseas in Europe, the GCC, Asia, and beyond.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with PSMMSM PA Ventures and for the opportunity to introduce our Southern hospitality and cooked-to-order chicken tenders to the communities throughout Pennsylvania, said Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “Reputable operating groups like PSMMSM Ventures are prime examples of who we look for to extend our inviting atmosphere, original recipe, and Southern hospitality with more people across the globe.”

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.