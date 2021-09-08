Slim Chickens Plans to Enter Iowa Market in 2022

Slim Chickens announced it has inked a deal to bring nine locations to cities throughout central Iowa. Seasoned restaurant operators Jeff and Leanne Brands are bringing the restaurants to several key trade areas, including Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Waterloo-Cedar Falls.



The better-chicken brand has opened more than 130 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 600 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“While having great food is important, and Slim Chicken’s food is delicious, I was really impressed with the brand’s processes and systems from an operations standpoint,” says Jeff Brands. “The leadership team running Slim Chicken’s was also a deciding factor. They know what they are doing, and their passion for the brand, food, fans and franchisees is evident. We’re ready to expand our portfolio and join the chicken category.”



The Brands own and operate more than 20 Taco John’s restaurants throughout central Iowa with long time business partners Bill and Lynne Byrne. The restaurants also receive support from their daughters who oversee various aspects from finance to marketing.



“Jeff and Leanne are the type of franchise partners that we hope to grow with, and with their experience, we have no doubt that their central Iowa locations will become local favorites,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We’re excited to have the brand break into Iowa and know that Jeff and Leanne are the right partners to lead the development.”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.