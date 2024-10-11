Slim Chickens has announced the promotion of seasoned restaurant industry professional, Christina Vaughan to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“I’m incredibly excited that Christina Vaughan is stepping into the role of Chief Operating Officer,” said Tom Gordon, CEO of Slim Chickens. “Christina’s passion for our brand and dedication to supporting our franchisees have made her an invaluable asset to the team. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our footprint across the U.S. and beyond. The transition is a significant moment for the brand, one that sets us up for future success. With Sam focusing on strategic initiatives and international growth, we’re well-positioned for continued momentum into 2025.”

In her role as COO, Vaughan will be part of the brand’s senior leadership team. Her focus will be on optimizing operations, elevating the customer experience, and driving franchisee satisfaction as the brand continues its rapid growth.

“It’s an exciting time to step into this role. I am fully committed to ensuring that we not only meet but exceed our key objectives, as we work closely with our franchisees to remain best-in-class,” said Vaughan. “Together, we will continue to innovate, elevate our guest experiences, and drive sustainable growth across all markets.”

“Over the past three years, it has been a privilege to work alongside Christina as she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision in creating and enhancing systems and processes that have driven Slim Chickens forward,” said Rothschild. “Christina is a results-driven leader, highly respected by our franchisees, support center, and vendor community. I am excited to continue working with her in her new role, where her dedication and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success.”

As Slim Chickens nears its 300th opened location across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom, the brand continues to attract experienced multi-unit operators. The company has recently announced a 20-store rollout in Germany and new franchise agreements in key U.S. markets.

Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With more than 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.