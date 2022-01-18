Slim Chickens Recognized as Noteworthy Franchise

Slim Chickens has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list, considered the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Slim Chickens achieved a spot in the top 35 percent of franchises overall. 2022 marks Slim Chickens third-consecutive year on the Franchise 500 list.



The recognition received by Slim Chickens highlights the successful expansion made by the company in 2021. An addition of more than 40 units last year brings the brand’s total number of locations to more than 150, serving communities across the United States and the UK.



“Being named as a top chicken franchise by Entrepreneur is an incredible honor,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. "The growth and momentum we had in 2021 was amazing, and we are carrying that right into 2022. We are excited to keep growing with multi-unit operators who are passionate about sharing Slims’ food and hospitality across the world.”



There are several key factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.



“The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever,” says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to this year’s list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship.”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the better-chicken segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.



Entrepreneurially spirited individuals interested in owning a Slim Chickens franchise should be well-versed in the restaurant industry with prior multi-unit ownership or operating experience looking for a concept to expand their portfolio across exclusive territories.



Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Slim Chickens’ position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.