Slim Chickens Restaurant Opens in New Mexico

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 3475 East Main St. Experienced operating group Desert Slims is at the helm of this new location as part of their multi-unit deal bringing 10 locations to New Mexico.



The better-chicken brand has opened more than 150 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 750 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“Expanding into new states is such a rewarding process – we can’t wait for residents in Farmington to get a taste of Slims amazing food and experience our welcoming environment,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Desert Slims is an ideal group to open our first location in New Mexico, and we know with their operational experience, they will continue to help Slims grow into communities across the country.”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.