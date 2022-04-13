Slim Chickens Reveals Fresh Design in Bentonville, Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas’ latest Slim Chickens, located at 1000 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville, offers 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor with southern flair.

For the new location, Slim Chickens partnered with long-time, global award-winning architecture and design partner Harrison who successfully supported the brand’s transfer and rapid growth in the U.K. market. Harrison supported Slim Chickens with interior and exterior design, which included signage, artwork, and finishes. Guests are greeted with a lively interior that features new wall graphics and an updated seating layout with Slim Chickens’ classic Southern hospitality. Drive-thru guests can take advantage of the expanded two-lane drive-thru with digital menu boards and pay and pickup windows to get their fresh, delicious chicken fast!

“We are excited to bring a vibrant look and feel to this location while striving to enhance our guests’ experiences with the brand no matter how they choose to visit us,” says Slim Chickens Director of Design Kendra Payne. “Our partnership with Harrison is helping us shape our future and challenge current thinking as the brand continues to grow and evolve.”

“Building on our understanding of the brand from the U.K. market, we’re honored to have had the opportunity to work with this renowned brand and build upon its beloved guest experience,” says Harrison Chief Operating Officer Keith Anderson. “Slim Chickens stays true to its southern roots and genuine hospitality. They’re committed to offering its guests a warm and inviting space with the upmost convenience, and we’re thrilled to have played a key role in bringing this vision to fruition for the Bentonville community to enjoy.”

Harrison creates engaging brands and crafts meaningful experiences which bring a brand’s strategy, interiors, architecture, packaging, and digital worlds to life. During its brand architecture design, Harrison employs creative storytelling, thorough market research, business strategy workshops and more to tie the physical premises together with the concept’s story.