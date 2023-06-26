Slim Chickens Rolls Out Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Slim Chickens is coming in hot this summer with a tasty new addition to its craft sandwich lineup. Heat lovers, get ready to experience the new mouthwatering Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

For a limited time, all Slim Chickens franchise locations will be introducing the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. This spicy menu addition was introduced in select stores earlier this year, and customers couldn’t get enough of it. Now, the flavor-packed sandwich can be experienced storewide.

“Slim Chickens is really excited about the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich,” says Christopher Allison, Chief Marketing Officer for Slim Chickens. “It has already been a huge hit with our patrons in several franchise markets, and we wanted to bring it to our customers across all of our markets. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is an awesome addition to our craft sandwich lineup, and only available for a limited time!”

The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich features delicious hand breaded chicken with a deep, spicy sweet kick. It’s layered with crisp pickles and topped with fresh made coleslaw, all on a toasted brioche bun. Available as a meal or a la carte, the sandwich is the perfect spicy dry rub sandwich addition for guests that crave next level heat.

Available from June 26 to August 27, make sure to stop in and try this incredible limited time menu item to enjoy this fiery fan favorite.