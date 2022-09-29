Slim Chickens to Serve Tender Mac Bowls for Limited Time

Slim Chickens will continue offering its 100 percent all-natural, hand-breaded chicken and unrivaled flavor with a limited time offer –– Tender Mac Bowls, beginning September 26, at Slim Chickens locations nationwide.

Given that Slim Chickens is known for its delicious chicken and southern-inspired menu items, it’s certainly no surprise that the “better chicken” brand opted to launch the Tender Mac Bowls in 2019 and are bringing them back this fall for a limited time. Slim Chickens’ Tender Mac creations will come in two varieties: The Original Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl and the Buffalo Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl.

The Original Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl features Slim Chickens’ signature mac and cheese topped with buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenders and a three-cheese blend of shredded Cheddar, Colby and Aged Parmesan. The Buffalo Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl also features the brand’s signature mac and cheese topped with buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenders, house sauces Buffalo and Cayenne Ranch, fried onions, green onions, and a three-cheese blend of shredded Cheddar, Colby and Aged Parmesan.

“At Slim Chickens, we prioritize listening to what our fans are craving. Bringing back the Tender Mac Bowls is just another way we prioritize serving our guests the high-quality, delicious and honest food that characterizes southern hospitality,” says Slim Chickens Chief Marketing Officer Chris Allison.

By focusing on providing only 100% all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked to order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 house sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and southern sides. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.