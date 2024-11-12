Slim Chickens announced a 10-unit development agreement in the northern Atlanta suburbs. The expansion will bring the brand’s signature chicken tenders to several counties, including Floyd, Gordon, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Jackson and Clarke with the first location opening by April 2026.

Leading the development are Lance Burns and Mike Waller of Peach State Slims. With a strong partnership spanning over 10 years and seasoned Sonic franchisees with several locations, including one they co-own, Burns and Waller are well-prepared for this expansion. The duo’s interest in Slim Chickens took root during frequent visits to a location in Florida, where they became attracted to the concept’s menu and community-centric atmosphere. Knowing several members of Slim Chickens’ leadership team—many of whom bring a background with Sonic—only strengthened their interest in the brand. Coupled with the brand’s strong AUVs and accessible construction costs, these factors solidified their decision to bring additional Slim Chickens locations to Georgia.

“Slim Chickens is exactly the kind of concept we wanted to add to our portfolio, with its strong focus on high-quality food and exceptional service,” said Burns. “We are looking forward to bringing Slim Chickens’ food to communities throughout northern Atlanta, as we are confident the concept will resonate with all.”

The better-chicken brand has opened almost 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“Peach State Slims is the type of franchise group that we’re looking for, and with their experience, we have no doubt that their Georgia locations will be a success,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We are so thankful for operators like them who are dedicated to sharing our Southern hospitality and cooked-to-order chicken tenders with more members of the community.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling almost 300 opened locations today and nearly a 40% increase in same-store sales over the last four years. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,200 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.