Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise that features dine-in and drive-thru services and is beloved across the globe for its high-quality food and Southern hospitality, announced today a significant milestone in its international expansion. Boparan Restaurant Group has signed a 50-location development plan in Poland.

Spearheading Slims into Poland, Boparan Restaurant Group currently operates over 50 stores across the United Kingdom, Germany and Turkey, with its latest opening in Belfast-Lisburn. The established multi-unit operator has several international franchises under its portfolio and plans to continue its expansion with Slim Chickens.

“I’m excited to be bringing delicious chicken to Poland,” said Satnam Leihal, CEO of Boparan Restaurant Group. “I have been thoroughly impressed with the food quality, standards, and service that Slim Chickens UK delivers day in and day out. It’s a brand I love, and our team will work hard to ensure that we offer chicken lovers in Poland the same great experience. We look forward to opening our first site soon.”

The better-chicken brand has opened almost 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With more than 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We have developed a great partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group collaborating with our knowledge, capabilities, and support that enables Slim Chickens to grow,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “We are thrilled to introduce Slims quality food and hospitality that will establish the concept as an exceptional fast-casual chicken brand across Poland and beyond.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling almost 300 opened locations today and nearly a 40% increase in same-store sales over the last four years. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,200 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.