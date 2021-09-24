Slim Chickens Signs Agreement to Open 13 Stores in the Midwest

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced today it has inked a deal to bring 13 locations to cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. The Letnes Restaurant Group will be bringing the restaurants to these three states starting in spring of 2022.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 145 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 650 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“Our team was immediately impressed with Slim Chickens – from the food and ambiance at the restaurants to the support and site selection opportunities that come with signing an agreement,” says Steve Letnes, CEO of the Letnes Restaurant Group (“LRG”). “We were looking for a brand with strong drive thru numbers since this is the way the world is trending and we’ve more than found what we were looking for in Slims.”

Letnes Restaurant Group, led by CEO Steve Letnes, currently operates 25 successful restaurants, including self-developed brands Boulder Tap House, Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill, Olde Brick House, 7 West TapHouse and others. Letnes started in the industry in 1975 and has grown the group with experienced restaurant partners, such as Pete Poepping and a solid management team including COO Brian Ripley and others. The experience of the LRG team makes them well equipped to grow the Slim Chickens brand in the Midwest.

“The Letnes Restaurant Group is impressive both individually and as a team,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We’re extremely happy to have them grow the brand in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota, over the next several years and bring our better-chicken brand to more cities, across multiple states.”