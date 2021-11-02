Slim Chickens Signs Agreement to Open Stores in Idaho and Oregon

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced today it has inked a deal to bring multiple locations to cities throughout Idaho and Oregon. Ted Morton, an accomplished multi-unit restaurant operator, is first targeting the development of the restaurants in Ada County in Idaho and Lane County in Oregon.



The better-chicken brand has opened more than 145 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With over 700 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“It was extremely important for me to join a restaurant concept that I was proud of. Not only is Slims’ customer service top-notch, their food is amazing,” says Morton. “From their tasty chicken tenders to fresh chicken wraps, the food’s quality is second to none. Everyone that enters our restaurants will feel welcomed by Slims’ southern hospitality and welcoming environment.”



Morton served as CEO of Sizzling Platter, LLC, for over a decade. During this time, he oversaw the development of 5 different concepts and 500 total restaurants across the United States and Mexico. Morton will be working alongside his son-in-law Richard Pendarvis, who will be leading operations of the Slim Chickens restaurants.



“Ted is a stone-cold operator that will guide Slim Chickens to success in Idaho and Oregon,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “After managing operations and development for brands like Little Caesars and Dunkin’, he knows all of the ins and outs of the restaurant industry. Ted’s past experiences and passion for Slims will allow for him to hit the ground running.”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.