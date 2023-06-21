Slim Chickens Signs Big Deal to Grow in Maryland

Slim Chickens announced it has inked a deal for eight locations throughout Maryland. Spearheaded by established multi-unit operator, Phoenix Foods, LLC, plans to bring at least eight locations to Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford, Carol, and Anne Arundel counties.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 230 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“As a generational franchisee, I looked up to my father who was the first franchisee of Burger King. I grew to learn and love all the ins and outs of the restaurant business,” says Brad Hoag, owner of Phoenix Foods, LLC. “Fast forward to my career, it has been gratifying to be presented with several opportunities in the fast-casual segment which I am the most passionate about. I am thrilled to bring a reputable name like Slim Chickens to my hometown where residents can enjoy quality cooked-to-order chicken and an inviting atmosphere in all day parts.”

Local to Baltimore, Hoag takes his extensive experience as an established multi-unit operator as well as a reputable local restauranter. Taking after his father, he is a seasoned franchisee as a former developer and operator of 10 Qdoba Mexican Grill locations eventually selling the units to Qdoba corporate and hosts 10 Burger Kings locations throughout the area. In addition, Brad also assumes a partnership with a local famous chef-driven concept known as Nalley Fresh in the Baltimore area. Interested in introducing a concept that can be offered in all-day parts, he brings Slim Chickens to the area to introduce Southern Hospitality and a beloved quality recipe that is unique to the chicken segment.

“Phoenix Foods, LLC is an ideal operator to extend Slims’ throughout Maryland. Backed by extensive experience in operating multiple fast-casual concepts and a reputation for quality service in the restaurant space, the group is a valuable addition to our team,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Brad’s deep roots in the Maryland market and compassion for his community will quickly make Slim Chickens a go-to mealtime destination.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“We are thrilled for our partnership with Phoenix Foods, LLC, and for the opportunity to share our southern hospitality and cooked-to-order chicken tenders with more communities throughout Maryland,” says Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “Reputable operating groups like Phoenix Foods LLC are prime examples of who we look for to extend our inviting atmosphere, original recipe, and southern hospitality with more people across the globe.”

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.