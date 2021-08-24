Slim Chickens Signs Deal to Grow in Ohio and Kentucky

Slim Chickens announced today it has inked a deal to bring 18 locations to cities throughout Ohio and Kentucky. Dominic Gatta and Jeff Bedlion will be bringing the restaurants to several key areas, including Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 130 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 600 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“Slim Chickens is an ideal brand for us. Not only does it offer high-quality, cravable food, it’s backed by an experienced leadership team we believe in,” says Gatta. “The more we learned about Slims, the more we knew that we wanted to be a part of this amazing concept.”

Seasoned entrepreneurs Gatta and Bedlion have been developing and operating Freddy’s Frozen Custard throughout Ohio. The duo first teamed up on a few real estate projects, and continued their partnership with this deal. Their combined experience and knowledge are perfect for growing Slim Chickens.

“Dominic and Jeff are ideal franchise partners to help us grow,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “The operations experience from Freddy’s Frozen Custard combined with their knowledge of commercial real estate and construction is setting them up to hit the ground running. We can’t wait to watch them grow Slim’s throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.