Slim Chickens Signs Deal to Grow in Portland DMA and South Washington

Slim Chickens announced it has inked a deal to bring restaurants to the Portland DMA and South Washington. Seasoned multi-unit restaurant operator Ayaz Virji is at the helm of the brand’s expansion.

Virji’s journey with entrepreneurship started young — at age 12, he played a vital role in supporting and managing his family business. He then went on to work at various Burger King restaurants prior to attending Burger King University to own his very own location. Virji now owns and operates five Burger Kings, with four more in development. Within the system, he was recognized as a top operator and currently is the President of the Burger King Franchise Association. His vast experience with such a large franchise organization allows Virji to be an ideal operator within the Slim Chickens franchise system.

“I’ve had my eyes set on entrepreneurship ever since I was a kid. After helping out at my parents at our family liquor store to working my way up through the Burger King system, I am eager to continue expanding my expertise and portfolio with leading concepts, and Slims is just that,” says Virji. “When I found Slim Chickens, I was immediately hooked by the food — it’s second to none in the chicken segment. The executive team welcomed me with open arms, and I just knew that this was the perfect concept for me. I can’t wait for my future with Slims and making an impact in all of the communities my restaurants will serve.”

The brand has opened more than 180 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With over 900 locations in development, Slim Chickens momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We could not be more enthusiastic about partnering with Ayaz – his experience within such a large franchise system is phenomenal and proves his restaurant industry expertise,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Ayaz’s understanding of the Portland and Washington restaurant scene will surely make his locations a hit. There are many more Slims to come, and we are excited to welcome new Slimthusiasts in to experience our great food and Southern hospitality!”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.