Slim Chickens Signs Deal for Nine Stores in Wisconsin

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-through options in the better-chicken segment, announced today it has inked a deal to bring nine locations to Wisconsin. Nick and Chad Sternitzky of PREL Investments Inc. are spearheading the deal bringing locations to Madison, Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and Wausau.



The brand has opened more than 150 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With over 750 locations in development, Slim Chickens momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“After doing research on restaurant concepts, we found Slims to be a perfect fit for us. Not only do they have a great executive team with clearly established systems and processes, we’re a big fan of the food,” says Chad. “We are excited to hit the ground running to bring Slim Chickens’ southern hospitality and fresh flavors throughout Central Wisconsin.”



The brothers have played vital roles in their family’s business – they started their journey in the restaurant industry by assisting in operations at their parents Arby’s business, which has been in the family for more than 35 years. They then ventured out on their own and opened Freddy’s Frozen Custard in Central Wisconsin to provide communities with more food variety.



“Chad and Nick are ideal operators to break Slims’ into Wisconsin. Their experience in successfully operating Arby’s and Freddy’s proves their expertise,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Also, the deep understanding they have of the Wisconsin restaurant scene will quickly make Slim Chickens a go to meal time destination.”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.