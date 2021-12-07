Slim Chickens Signs Largest Franchise Deal in Company History

Slim Chickens announced it has inked a deal for the entire state of Indiana and the Southeast region of Florida for a total of 60 locations. With over 750 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“Slim Chickens’ leadership team is top-notch,” says Al Cabrera, the franchise partner spearheading the 60-unit deal. “After three decades in the restaurant industry, it is easy to spot an amazing opportunity, and Slims’ was a clear choice for the next addition to my portfolio.”



Cuban refugee Cabrera is a talented multi-concept franchisee with over 35 years of experience. He has the tools, knowledge and team to lead the brand’s development into Indiana and further grow the brand presence in Florida.



“This is a huge moment for Slim Chickens,” adds Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We are entering a new state and dramatically growing our presence in Florida, and doing it all with a strong operator who believes in our leadership team, has passion for the brand and has the skillset to run successful restaurants. We’re beyond excited to welcome Al to Slim Chickens, and look forward to watching him grow.”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.