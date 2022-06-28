Slim Chickens Strikes 14-Store Deal in Illinois

Slim Chickens announced it has inked a 14-unit deal for three major Illinois counties. With over 900 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“Since I joined the brand last year, I have been eager to continue growing with Slim Chickens,” says Al Cabrera, the seasoned multi-unit operator leading this 14-unit expansion. “Throughout my time in the restaurant industry owning and operating a variety of concepts, I know that Slims is an ideal brand to expand with. Not only is its leadership team easily accessible, but its product is second to none — it was a no brainer to add 14 more units to the 60 I have already committed to.”



Cabrera is a Cuban refugee with more than three decades of experience operating more than 200 locations across several restaurant concepts. His industry expertise and vast skillset will support Slims’ development across key markets of the United States.



“We could not be happier to expand with Al — he has been a perfect fit into our franchise system, and we are eager to see his continued growth,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “As an Illinoisian myself, I know the high-demand residents have for more Slims locations. Community members throughout DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties are in for a treat!”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.