Slim Chickens, the beloved American fast-casual brand known for its signature Southern comfort food, is bringing its mouth-watering flavors to Wood Green in the London Borough of Haringey, with the grand opening of its 58th UK location in six weeks. The Wood Green community is invited to join the celebration, which promises to be an unforgettable day filled with prizes, giveaways, and delicious food.

To mark this exciting occasion, Slim Chickens will be handing out 5,000 Golden Tickets to its first customers, offering a chance to win fantastic rewards, including the grand prize of Free Slim Chickens for a Year! Each ticket guarantees a prize, from 10% and 20% discounts on their next orders to free shakes and meals, ensuring everyone is a winner.

The first 30 guests through the doors on opening day will receive a complimentary serving of three pieces of chicken tenders, a perfect way to start their Slim Chickens journey.

Founded in the heartland of Arkansas, Slim Chickens has quickly gained a loyal following in the UK for its fresh, Southern-inspired dishes. From its hand-breaded, buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders to crispy wings with a choice of fourteen signature dipping sauces, each bite brings a taste of authentic American cuisine. The Wood Green menu will also include a variety of sandwiches, wraps, salads, and fan-favourite sides like fried pickles, as well as tasty plant based options.

The new restaurant, seating 59 guests, offers a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, complete with a carefully curated playlist and live sports streaming all day. Guests who prefer to enjoy their meals at home can order through Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat for easy delivery.

Beyond delivering great food, Slim Chickens is excited to make a positive impact in Wood Green by creating 40 new jobs as part of the opening.

Ben Blore, Head of Operations at Slim Chickens, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming launch: “We’re thrilled to bring Slim Chickens to Wood Green in just six weeks. Our team has been dedicated to making sure every guest experiences our fresh, cooked-to-order chicken and authentic Southern hospitality at its finest.”

Guests are also encouraged to download the Slim Chickens App for exclusive weekly offers and rewards. By collecting just five stamps on the loyalty card, customers can earn a free meal.