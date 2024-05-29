Slim Chickens announced it has inked a deal with the University of Nebraska -Lincoln to open a location on campus this fall. This will be Slims’ sixth campus location and the second with a self-operated dining service as it continues to provide flexible solutions and partner with established operators.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 270 locations across the United States, Turkey, and the UK. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We currently have several franchises on campus and find having several chicken concepts works out well,” says David Annis, Director of Dining at the University of Nebraska -Lincoln. “We understand students’ preferences and behavior, and with the addition of Slim Chickens not only will it be a unique dining experience but will bring variety and overall enhance students’ meal plans without them having to go off campus for other dining options.”

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services prioritizes providing students with a various array of options, including a range of protein choices. The campus currently hosts Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Qdoba, Subway, Saladworks, and Frutta Bowls as well as 12 self-branded concepts. Slim Chickens joins its diverse portfolio to further enrich students’ meal plans and seamless campus dining. Slim Chickens will join the University’s mobile ordering service in its unique dining center connected to several residence halls. The university anticipates Slims to be its dinner and late-night leader and is thrilled to bring the concept closer to students on campus.

“We are thrilled to open a location at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln and partner with David Annis and the dining services team to bring quality cooked-to-order food to students on campus,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “This is an exciting location for the brand not only because it’s our CFO’s, Seth Jensen’s Alma Mater but with two locations off campus in the area, we know that students here will love more access to hand-breaded chicken tenders and jar desserts. As we continue to partner with established operators, we are pleased to share quality food with more members of the community in new and current markets across the nation.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“We are thrilled for our partnership with the University of Nebraska- Lincoln Dining Services and for the opportunity to share our southern hospitality and cooked-to-order chicken tenders with ease to students and faculty on campus,” adds Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “Reputable operating groups like the University Dining Services and David are prime examples of who we look for to extend our inviting atmosphere, original recipe, and southern hospitality with more people across the nation and globe.”

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling over 270 opened locations today. The brand has also seen a remarkable 13.6% year-over-year increase in AUV, reaching an impressive $3.8 million. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,100 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.