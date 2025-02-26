Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its newest restaurant opening in Waukee at 965 SE Alice’s Rd, Waukee, IA 50263. Spearheaded by multi-unit operator Edotto Group, this is the group’s third Slim Chickens opening and the brand’s 300th location opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate our 300th opening and bring our signature cooked-to-order chicken tenders and Southern hospitality to the Waukee community,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Reaching this milestone is a testament to the passion of our dedicated multi-unit operators, and we’re eagerly seeking groups like Edotto Group who share our commitment to quality and hospitality. We look forward to continuing this incredible growth across the globe.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“From our first restaurant in Arkansas to reaching 300 locations worldwide, Slim Chickens has shown that bold flavors, heartfelt hospitality, and a top-tier franchise model create a winning formula for unstoppable growth,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “We couldn’t achieve this milestone without the dedication of multi-unit operators like Edotto Group, whose commitment allows us to share our Southern hospitality and delicious chicken with communities around the world. Several opportunities domestically and internationally are available, and we remain committed to supporting multi-unit restaurant groups like Edotto Group and celebrate their continued success.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with a 30% restaurant growth rate, with 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,200 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.



