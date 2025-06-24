Slim Chickens, a leading fast-casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today the opening of its newest San Antonio location at 7022 N Loop 1604 East. This marks the fourth Slim Chickens location for multi-unit operator Big Star Chicken, LLC, with plans underway to open 20 locations across the San Antonio and Austin markets.

The better-chicken brand has opened over 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We’re proud to grow alongside experienced, growth-minded operators like Big Star Chicken,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Their commitment to scaling with intention and delivering operational excellence plays a key role in our continued expansion across Texas and other high-potential markets.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we expand our footprint across the U.S. and globally, each location reflects the success of the service and support systems we have established for Slim Chickens franchisees,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “Thank you to our committed operators who are dedicated to sharing our Southern hospitality and high-quality chicken with communities across the globe. Many domestic and international opportunities remain, and we are eager to bring on more multi-unit operators like Big Star Chicken and celebrate their continued success.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with nearly a 25% restaurant growth rate in 2024, and more than 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,000 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.