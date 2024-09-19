Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Warner Robins located at 4030 Watson Blvd, 31093. Spearheaded by multi-unit operator Trident Chicken, this is the group’s first of 20 locations signed in several counties throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 285 locations across the United States, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With more than 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled to bring more of our quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders to Georgia,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We continue to seek multi-unit operators like Trident Chicken who are dedicated to sharing our name and quality food with more members of the community as we grow our following in the U.S. and overseas.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” said Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored on behalf of the people who have enabled us to be the brand we are today and who continue to share Southern hospitality and delicious chicken to new communities across the globe. There are still a lot of opportunities domestically and internationally, and we are eager to bring on and support multi-unit restaurants like Trident Chicken and celebrate their continued success.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling over 285 opened locations today and nearly a 40% increase in same-store sales over the last four years. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,200 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.