Slim Chickens Will Open New Texas Location in Schertz

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 909 FM3009 in Schertz. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Big Star Chicken, is at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 190 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, with 39 of those openings within this year. Slim Chickens is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates, and with more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its position in its sector.

“Slim Chickens has had amazing success in Texas, and we’re happy to have such great partners bringing our delicious chicken and array of house-made dipping sauces to the San Antonio area,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Joining forces with talented ownership groups like Big Star Chicken is exactly what we’re looking for as we continue to expand our brand into new communities.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary atmosphere and the inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio