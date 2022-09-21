Slimk Chickens Signs 29-Store Deal across Kentucky

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-through options in the better-chicken segment, announced today it is expanding its presence across the nation with 29 additional locations throughout the state of Kentucky. Harold Wallace, an existing multi-unit Slim Chickens franchisee, is spearheading this expansion alongside Houchens Food Group.

The brand has opened more than 185 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With over 1,100 locations in development, Slim Chickens momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Houchens Food Group, at the helm of the opportunity, operates more than 300 retail grocery, convenience, and neighborhood market stores across 14 states. Currently the group has five locations in Kentucky and Tennessee and is set to open 4 more in 2023.

“After knowing Slims’ COO Sam Rothschild for many years and working with him at Tony Roma’s, I knew I wanted to invest in the brand that he was so passionate about —joining the Slims franchise system in 2017 has to be one of the best choices I’ve made,” says Wallace. “The restaurant openings that I have experienced so far have been remarkable. The store performance we are seeing on a weekly basis continues to amaze me — we are experiencing an average unit volume of $80 thousand per week. I am eager to continue to expand my operating experience with Slim Chickens and bringing its amazing quality food to individuals throughout Kentucky.”

Wallace is at the forefront of Slim Chickens’ Nashville expansion. After joining the restaurant industry at age 16, Wallace has had a vast number of experiences operating in restaurant spaces. In 2017, he signed a multi-unit development deal with Slim Chickens and has experienced immense success with the brand thus far. Further developing a strong hold in the industry, Wallace joined forces with Houchens Food Group and together have solidified its presence across the state of Kentucky and Tennessee.

“There is no denying that Harold and his team have had many achievements since joining our system. Not only are they passionate about the brand, but they are also dedicated to giving communities a stellar dining experience — these are the qualities we are looking for as we continue to grow across the country,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “People love our chicken — that is a fact that has been proven time and time again. When seasoned operators join our system, they are equipped with extensive support, an accessible executive team and a great brand that people flock to.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.