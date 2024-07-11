Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan are partnering with Chunk Foods to release two menu items this summer. The tasty collaborations include a vegan pulled brisket sandwich called “The Big Meat” (which will be available at select Slutty Vegan locations in Atlanta, NYC and Dallas) and a 4 oz. steak entrée served with two sides, available at the original Bar Vegan in Atlanta, as well as its new second location, which is scheduled to open in Lawrenceville (a suburb of Atlanta) on Saturday, July 13.

Chunk’s plant-based whole cuts are made naturally with cultured non-GMO soy and wheat, coconut oil, water, beet juice, iron, salt, and vitamin B12. The launches are limited menu items that will be available from July – September.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan to bring The Big Meat by Chunk to barbecue lovers in various markets across the U.S. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to delicious, big, juicy, and meaty plant-based creations,” says Amos Golan, Chunk’s Founder and CEO. “Made with Chunk Pulled, The Big Meat by Chunk reimagines the traditional barbecue experience, offering a sweet and tangy, satisfying sandwich that doesn’t compromise on taste or texture. This is an incredible opportunity for people to try Chunk, bringing our products to the Atlanta market and beyond for the first time.”

With names such as: Ménage à Trois and Hollywood Hooker, Founder and Owner Pinky Cole-Hayes’ Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan has had vegans and meat lovers alike standing in line for hours to experience the juicy goodness of plant-based burgers since 2019, with its first opening in Atlanta. To date, the brand is valued at over $100 million. Chunk Foods recently raised record-breaking $22M in seed and seed prime rounds led by Fall Line Capital and Cheyenne Ventures, bringing the company’s total funding to $24 million.

“As Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan continue to come up with innovative ways to bring tasty vegan food to the masses, this collaboration with Chunk Foods was a no-brainer,” says Cole-Hayes. “The fact that they don’t use additives, thickeners, or binders, and are perfect for pan-searing, basting, grilling, smoking, stewing, and braising is amazing. We are so excited to team up with this versatile brand on the rollout of these menu items.”

Cole-Hayes is also author of: “Eat Plants, B*tch,” a cookbook of 91 recipes (consisting of: Avocado Egg Rolls, Black Pea Cauliflower Po’​Boy, Oyster Mushroom Parm and everything in between). The book was nominated for an NAACP Award for “Outstanding Literary Work” and topped the Amazon’s Best Sellers list).