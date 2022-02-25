Slutty Vegan ATL Headed to Brooklyn in Spring

Pinky Cole, the visionary, Founder and CEO behind Slutty Vegan ATL, Bar Vegan and The Pinky Cole Foundation, announces that a new Slutty Vegan ATL location will open this spring in Brooklyn. The restaurant will be one of Slutty Vegan ATL’s first locations outside of its home state of Georgia and will be located at 690 Fulton Street in the former Broccoli Bar space (pictured above). The vegan concept will serve a menu featuring creative takes on 100% plant-based burgers, sandwiches and meals made with Impossible meat and donning racy names.

“My first ever restaurant – Pinky’s Jamaican & American Restaurant – was in Harlem, so this is a full circle moment for me,” says Cole. “It’s an honor to be opening a concept in such an established space, just down the street from where Biggie Smalls grew up, and to bring more delicious vegan food to the Brooklyn community.”

Slutty Vegan teamed up with Naturi Naughton – actress, singer and star of “Power” and “Queens” – to create a promo video teasing the upcoming opening.

Slut favorites will be available for takeout and delivery, including the ONE NIGHT STAND, a burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the FUSSY HUSSY, a burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, plus unexpected options like the HEAUX BOY featuring vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Since founding Slutty Vegan ATL in 2018, Cole has created a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan ATL’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-famous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Justin Timberlake, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and many more. With four locations in Jonesboro, Georgia, Duluth Georgia and in Atlanta’s Edgewood and Westview neighborhoods, the restaurant has plans to sluttify other cities across the country. Additional upcoming openings include Athens, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Baltimore, Maryland and more.

“You live, you learn, and as the old saying goes, ‘When one door closes, another one opens,’” adds Broccoli Bar Operations Manager Lisa Bergström. “What the Broccoli Bar set out to accomplish in Brooklyn was exactly this: to make vegan food fun, accessible and delicious in a neighborhood abundant with cultural diversity, community connection and future possibilities. We've learned, too, that mission fulfillment can look different from what was expected at the onset, and in this case, the outcome could not be more fulfilling. We are 110% confident that the Slutty Vegan team and Pinky Cole are going to build upon making vegan food fun, accessible and (outrageously) delicious in a neighborhood that has been primed for it, that wants it, in a world that needs it. From Broccoli to burgers, baby it's all the same – vegan food and vegan life at 690 Fulton Street – it's lit. All aboard, go get Slutified."

In February 2021, Cole opened Bar Vegan at Atlanta’s iconic Ponce City Market, introducing the city to “bar theater.” The bold, memorable and experiential restaurant offers a fun, high energy atmosphere with exciting and exotic visual presentations of curated drinks. Dinkies – presented by Cole and D. Hayes, President and CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and Pinky’s partner – offers Bar Vegan visitors a tight selection of vegan savory egg rolls and must-have cheesesteaks. Starting at 5pm, the menu expands to serve additional options from the Bar Vegan kitchen in addition to the offerings from Dinkies.

Cole pours all her love, experience and talent into a recipe for success and shares it with the community through The Pinky Cole Foundation. In May 2019, Cole established the nonprofit organization with a mission to empower generations of color to win financially in life and in the pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams. In partnership with another philanthropist, she has paid rent for struggling local businesses, paid the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta University students, purchased a car and life insurance for the family of Rayshard Brooks who was murdered by a police officer in spring 2020 and more. Most recently, Cole teamed up with Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to spearhead the Square 1: The Liife Experience. Prudential Insurance Company of America was recently named the group term life insurance carrier of Square 1’s broader effort to provide access to mental, physical and financial wellness support to the Black community in Atlanta, with a focus on Black men. One goal of the Square 1 initiative is to provide an opportunity to enroll in group term life insurance coverage to 25,000 employed Black men in Atlanta by December 2023. Eligible participants must be employed full-time, non-smoking Black men from the ages of 18-45, with an annual income of less than $30,000.