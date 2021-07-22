Slutty Vegan to Give Away 1,000 Complimentary Tickets to Kanye West Listening Session

Slutty Vegan, from Pinky Cole, founder and CEO of Bar Vegan and The Pinky Cole Foundation, is giving away 1,000 complimentary tickets to Kanye West's listening session for his forthcoming album, "Donda,” tonight (July 22) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Last night, the Slutty Vegan team also gave away tickets at their Bar Vegan location. Today, diners at Slutty Vegan’s Jonesboro (164 N McDonough St) or Edgewood (476 Edgewood Ave SE) locations that bring items to donate to The Pinky Cole Foundation's Back to School school supply drive will receive a free ticket (while supplies last). Needed donation items include new book bags, headphones, folders, binders, notebooks, pencils, crayons, pens, highlighters, erasers, index cards, loose leaf paper, dividers, USB drives, lunch boxes, water bottles and masks.

"We're so grateful to be able to continue providing opportunities and experiences for the consumers that love and support our brand," says Cole.