Slutty Vegan Grows Leadership Ahead of Expansion

Pinky Cole, the visionary, founder and CEO behind Slutty Vegan ATL, Bar Vegan and The Pinky Cole Foundation, announces Slutty Vegan ATL’s leadership team is expanding with the addition of MuHammad Yasin as District Manager and Joi Alexander as National Director of Sales & Catering.

Yasin and Alexander join Slutty Vegan ATL’s executive team as the burger empire looks toward expansion. With locations in Atlanta’s Edgewood and West End neighborhoods and in Jonesboro, Georgia, the restaurant has plans to sluttify other cities across the country. Upcoming openings include Birmingham, Alabama, Athens, Georgia and Duluth, Georgia, plus more to be announced soon.

A professionally trained chef and graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Yasin brings 19 years of culinary, training and operations experience from Panera Bread Company and most recently GPS Hospitality/Burger King to Slutty Vegan ATL. He’s adept at managing multi-unit restaurants and providing leadership, strategic direction and team development to drive optimal service, staffing and revenues. At Slutty Vegan ATL, he will oversee metro Atlanta restaurant locations.

Alexander is a seasoned catering sales professional with over 22 years of experience. She previously served as Regional Catering Sales Manager for CAVA and Zoës Kitchen, and as Director of Catering Sales at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. In her new role, she will help bring Slutty Vegan ATL’s famed vegan burgers, fries and more to events, offices and residences across the country in addition to managing national catering partnerships and Slutty Vegan ATL’s famed Big Ol’ Slut Food Truck Tour.

Since founding Slutty Vegan ATL in 2018, Cole has created a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan ATL’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-famous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dawg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and many more.