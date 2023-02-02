Slutty Vegan Headed to Georgia Tech's Campus

Pinky Cole, the visionary, founder and CEO behind acclaimed burger joint Slutty Vegan, announced a third metro Atlanta location on Georgia Tech’s campus, set to open next month. Located in the John Lewis Student Center at 351 Ferst Drive NW, the restaurant will serve its classic carry-out menu, featuring creative takes on vegan burgers, sandwiches and more made with plant-based meat and all donning racy names. The new outpost will be the brand’s ninth brick-and-mortar location, opening on the heels of the Harlem, New York location, which is soon to debut.

The full menu will be available for takeout and delivery and includes fan-favorites like the ONE NIGHT STAND, a burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the FUSSY HUSSY, a burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, plus unexpected options like the HEAUX BOY featuring vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the HOLLYWOOD HOOKER, a vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell peppers and caramelized onions, vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & vegan mayo on a hoagie roll.

“We’re so excited to grow with another location in our home city,” says Pinky. “This restaurant will sluttify campus with all the favorites and a menu that’s ideal for a college student.”

Since the brand’s genesis in 2018, Cole has built a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-famous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and many more. Slutty Vegan has seven existing brick-and-mortar locations, including Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods and outposts in Athens, Georgia, Birmingham, AL and Brooklyn and forthcoming Harlem, New York.

In November 2022, the famed entrepreneur expanded her flavorful footprint beyond the restaurant realm with the debut of her one-of-a-kind cookbook, Eat Plants, B*tch, bringing all the slutty tips and tricks to kitchens nationwide. The collection of 91 vegan recipes for undeniably delicious meals has recently earned top recognition with a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Instructional Literary Work.

In May 2022, the booming brand celebrated a $25M Series A fundraising round that resulted in Slutty Vegan’s impressive $100M valuation that was dually backed by Enlightened Hospitality Investments (co-founded by Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group) and New Voices Fund (led by billionaire entrepreneur & ESSENCE Ventures CEO Richelieu Dennis).