Slutty Vegan Introduces Plant-Based Chili

Slutty Vegan’s menu is warming up for winter with the launch of plant-based chili. Pinky Cole, the visionary, founder and CEO behind acclaimed burger joint Slutty Vegan, announces two new additions to the Slutty Vegan menu available this December. For a limited time only from December 8-31, guests can order Slutty Vegan’s first-ever vegan chili bowl, named Hawt Toddy, and the Sneaky Link, a new dawg featuring a vegan hot dog topped with chili. The bangin' new chili is a hearty bowlful of goodness with warm spices and Impossible Pork that delivers a comforting chili flavor beloved by vegans and meat-eaters alike.

“We can’t wait to bring the heat this winter with a sluttified version of the classic chili bowl,” says Pinky. “Trust me, you won’t know it’s vegan.”

Since the brand’s genesis in 2018, Cole has built a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-famous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and many more. Slutty Vegan has seven existing brick-and-mortar locations, including metro-Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods and outposts in Athens, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, and Brooklyn, New York.

Slutty Vegan’s full menu is available for takeout and delivery, and includes fan-favorites like the ONE NIGHT STAND, a burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the FUSSY HUSSY, a burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, plus unexpected options like the HEAUX BOY featuring vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the HOLLYWOOD HOOKER, a vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell peppers and caramelized onions, vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & vegan mayo on a hoagie roll.