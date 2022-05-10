Slutty Vegan to Make Athens Debut on May 15

Pinky Cole, the visionary, founder and CEO behind Atlanta’s game-changing plant-based concept Slutty Vegan, announced that Slutty Vegan will open in Athens, Georgia on Sunday, May 15. Located on the edge of The University of Georgia’s campus at 700 Baxter Street (Suite 800), the restaurant will serve a menu featuring creative takes on 100% plant-based burgers, sandwiches and meals, all donning racy names.

The Athens outpost will be Slutty Vegan’s fifth food and beverage location since launching in 2018. The brand has four brick-and-mortar locations in Georgia including outposts in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods, with additional stores that have been announced for Birmingham, Alabama and Brooklyn, New York.

The Athens menu will include fan-favorites like the ONE NIGHT STAND, a burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the FUSSY HUSSY, a burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, plus unexpected options like the HEAUX BOY featuring vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, and will be available for both takeout and delivery.

“We’re excited to open Slutty Vegan in one of the country’s greatest college towns in our home state and bring our vibes and more vegan options to the Classic City,” says Cole.

Cole has built a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. With a line-up of sluttified fans including Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, Will Smith, Colin Kaepernick, Tyler Perry, Martin Lawrence and Missy Elliott, Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-infamous lines around the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and other bangin’ snacks.

Founder Pinky Cole has been nationally recognized by acclaimed publications including the New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, Forbes, People magazine, Wall Street Journal, Southern Living, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine and was recently featured on the front cover of ESSENCE. Slutty Vegan was awarded “Best Burger” by VegOut Magazine’s 2022 VegOut Awards, and Pinky has been named to Restaurant Hospitality’s 2021 Power List, Forbes Next 1000, Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 100 Powerful Women in Business List, LA Wire Influential Women of 2020, PETA’s 2021 Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities List and Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 List