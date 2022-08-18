Slutty Vegan to Make Debut in Birmingham, Alabama

Pinky Cole, the visionary, Founder and CEO behind Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan and The Pinky Cole Foundation, announces a new Slutty Vegan location will open in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, marking the brand’s first store outside of Georgia. Located in the Woodlawn neighborhood, the restaurant will serve a carry-out menu featuring creative takes on 100% plant-based burgers, sandwiches and meals made with plant-based meat – all donning racy names. The new location will be the brand’s sixth brick-and-mortar store, as the fast-growing company continues to expand its Slutty footprint across the region.

The full menu will be available for takeout and delivery. Fan-favorites include the ONE NIGHT STAND, a burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the FUSSY HUSSY, a burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, plus unexpected options like the HEAUX BOY featuring vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

“We are so excited to sluttify all of Birmingham!” says Cole. “This location is extremely special to us — it’s our first location outside of Georgia, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of your community. We hope you are ready for us, because Slutty Vegan is ready to serve an experience to each and every one of you.”

Since the brand’s genesis in 2018, Cole has built a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-infamous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and many more. Slutty Vegan has five existing brick-and-mortar locations, including metro-Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods and an outpost in Athens, Georgia, plus a store in Brooklyn, New York set to open later this year.