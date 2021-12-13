Slutty Vegan to Open in Duluth, Georgia, on December 18

Pinky Cole, the visionary, Founder and CEO behind Slutty Vegan ATL, Bar Vegan and The Pinky Cole Foundation, announces the upcoming opening of the newest Slutty Vegan ATL location in Duluth, Georgia on Saturday, December 18 from 1-6pm. Located in Gwinnett County (2045 Pleasant Hill Rd.), the restaurant will host a grand opening event complete with a ribbon cutting by Pinky Cole and Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson and a surprise celebrity guest. Slutty Vegan Gwinnett will mark Cole’s fourth Slutty Vegan ATL location since launching in 2018.

During the grand opening event, Cole will be giving away $1,000 gift cards for gas money to a select number of lucky attendees, made possible by a collaboration with Varo Bank. Varo will also be onsite at the grand opening to offer select guests in line a free burger and fries as well as a complimentary photo booth. DJ Jelly from Atlanta’s V-103 will also be onsite from noon-4pm. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Pinky Cole will be awarded a Proclamation from the City of Duluth.

After a successful pop-up in Duluth and continued requests from Gwinnett residents for a Slutty Vegan location north of Atlanta, Cole decided that it would be the home of her next restaurant. With locations in Atlanta’s Edgewood and West End neighborhoods and in Jonesboro, Georgia, Slutty Vegan ATL has plans to sluttify other cities across the country. Upcoming openings include Birmingham, Alabama and Athens, Georgia, plus more to be announced soon.

Like other locations, the Duluth location will serve a menu of creative takes on 100% plant-based burgers, sandwiches and meals made with Impossible meat and donning racy names. Fan-favorites including the ONE NIGHT STAND, a burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the FUSSY HUSSY, a burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, plus unexpected options like the HEAUX BOY featuring vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun will be available for takeout and delivery.

“The time is finally here! Number four, here we come,” says Cole. “It’s such an honor that local leaders like Chairwoman Hendrickson are helping me celebrate such a big moment in Slutty Vegan ATL’s growth. The fact that we can bring the Gwinnett community together in such a big way is something I’m very excited about.”

Cole has created a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan ATL’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-famous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and many more.

Cole pours all her love, experience and talent into a recipe for success. In May 2019, Cole established The Pinky Cole Foundation. In partnership with other philanthropists, she has paid rent for struggling local businesses, paid the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta University students, purchased a car and life insurance for the family of Rayshard Brooks who was murdered by a police officer in spring 2020 and more. Most recently, Cole teamed up with Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to spearhead the Square 1: The Liife Experience, a program with an initiative to provide life insurance policies by December 2023 to 25,000 Black men to support their health and generate generational wealth in the black community.

Cole has been recognized by prestigious organizations all over the U.S., including being named to Forbes Next 1000, Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 100 Powerful Women in Business List, LA Wire Influential Women of 2020 and most recently, PETA’s 2021 Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities List.