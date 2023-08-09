Slutty Vegan to Open on Sundays

Starting Sunday, September 10th, 2023, all locations of Slutty Vegan, the Atlanta-based, nationally acclaimed burger joint, owned by Pinky Cole, will be open on Sundays beginning at 12:00pm (excluding the Truist Park location). Please find the hours of operation for each location below.

To meet the high demand of their customers, Slutty Vegan has decided to open its doors on Sundays, giving customers an extra day to enjoy crowd favorites. This includes The One Night Stand, a plant-based patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, and the newest limited-time menu item, The Project Chik, a Crispy Chik'N sandwich with jaw-dropping Slutty Strips of vegan bacon, kickin' jalapenos, creamy vegan ranch, and perfectly melted vegan smoked Gouda on a toasted sweet Hawaiian bun.

Hours of Operation: