Slutty Vegan Promotes Jason Crain to President

Slutty Vegan, an Atlanta-based vegan burger joint from Pinky Cole, announced the promotion of Jason Crain to president. A key player in the company’s scaling success throughout the pandemic, Jason served as the company’s chief revenue officer since 2020 and dually led the $25 million Series A fundraising round that resulted in Slutty Vegan’s impressive $100 million valuation that was announced in May 2022.

“I’m so excited to promote Jason to President of Slutty Vegan,” Cole says. “Since 2020, Jason has been an asset to the company through his implementation of our CPG Retail Division, negotiating our $25 million dollar Series A round and the hiring of our C-suite executive team, just to name a few. I’m confident that Jason will continue to elevate the Slutty brand with his brilliance in business, and I know for sure that Jason will work his hardest to make our organization a billion dollar brand.”

A seasoned restaurateur, startup founder, mentor, advisor and investor, Jason’s resume is stacked with over a decade of notable experience within some of the nation’s top heavy-hitter companies, including Amazon and Google. Before joining the Slutty Vegan family as Chief Revenue Officer in 2020, Jason worked as an entrepreneur in residence at Amazon where he built innovative visual search and augmented reality products for online shopping. Prior to his formative years with the e-commerce giant, he served as the co-founder & COO of Partpic, Inc., a VC backed visual search and machine learning startup focused on the MRO/hardware industry, held various leadership roles at Shazam, a popular app used to identify music, movies, advertising and television shows, and spent his early career working as an account manager for Google where he consulted beauty, home and personal care brands on their digital strategies. Jason is the founding chairman of ScholarMade Charter Schools, a charter management system aiming to bring innovation into the classroom by encouraging collaboration and unique but proven education fundamentals, which enrolls nearly 400 students in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Born and raised in Kansas City and now an Atlanta resident, Jason graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors from Morehouse College in 2009 where he earned degrees in Spanish and Business & Marketing. In 2019, he received his MBA from Kellogg School of Management.

Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw plant-based diners, the vegan-curious and even each city’s most passionate meat eaters to eagerly wait in now-famous lines down the block for a vegan burger, with sluttified fans including celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah. Slutty Vegan has five brick-and-mortar locations including metro-Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods, plus an outpost in Athens, Georgia. Additional locations have been announced for Birmingham, Alabama and Brooklyn, New York