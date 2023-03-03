Slutty Vegan Sets Opening Date for Second NYC Location

Pinky Cole, the visionary, founder and CEO behind acclaimed burger joint Slutty Vegan, announced a second New York location for Slutty Vegan, set to open at noon this Tuesday, March 7. Located at 300 West 135th Street, the restaurant will serve a carry-out menu featuring creative takes on vegan burgers, sandwiches and more made with plant-based meat and all donning racy names. On opening day, Pinky will be cutting the ribbon at noon. The new outpost will be the brand’s ninth brick-and-mortar, opening on the heels of its New York sister location in Brooklyn, which debuted last fall.

“This is a full circle moment for me,” says Pinky. “I had a restaurant a few blocks away that was destroyed in a grease fire. To come back to the place that helped me get started is such a big deal for the realization of my dream, and this, quite frankly, is my redemption story!”

The full menu, available for takeout and delivery, includes fan-favorites like the ONE NIGHT STAND, a burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the FUSSY HUSSY, a burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, plus unexpected options like the HEAUX BOY featuring vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the HOLLYWOOD HOOKER, a vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell peppers and caramelized onions, vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & vegan mayo on a hoagie roll.

In addition, starting on March 7, Slutty Vegan is expanding its distribution in Brooklyn by opening a catering hub in partnership with Cloud Kitchens that will service Bed Stuy, Ft Greene, Canarsie, Williamsburg, Flatbush and Crown Heights. Customers can order Slutty Vegan deliveries from the virtual kitchen via DoorDash, Fooda, TripleSeat, Grubhub, UberEats and EatOkra.

Since the brand’s genesis in 2018, Cole has built a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-infamous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Queen Latifah and many more. Slutty Vegan has eight existing brick-and-mortar locations, including metro-Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods and outposts in Athens, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama and Brooklyn, New York.

Earlier this winter, the famed entrepreneur expanded her flavorful footprint beyond the restaurant realm with the debut of her one-of-a-kind cookbook, Eat Plants, B*tch, bringing all the slutty tips and tricks to kitchens nationwide. The collection of 91 vegan recipes for undeniably delicious meals earned top recognition with a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Instructional Literary Work.

Last year, the booming brand celebrated a $25M Series A fundraising round that resulted in Slutty Vegan’s impressive $100M valuation that was dually backed by Enlightened Hospitality Investments (co-founded by Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group) and New Voices Fund (led by billionaire entrepreneur & ESSENCE Ventures CEO Richelieu Dennis).