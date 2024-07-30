Smalls Sliders, the cheeseburger slider brand that is painting the restaurant industry Smorange, is continuing to make waves in the QSR space for its impressive Can development strategy. The brand’s latest announcement highlights the draw from distinguished operators across the nation as Smalls Sliders has officially sold out its initial phase development in six states.

Solidifying its position as a leading niche player with Cans under development across 21 states, Smalls Sliders is ramping up expansion with more than 290 modular Cans open or under development. Among the states now sold out include Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Mississippi.

Given the incredible interest in the brand and its rapid Can growth, Smalls Sliders is excited to announce development expansion opportunities into three additional states: Idaho, Indiana and Montana.

“It is truly remarkable to see Smalls Sliders reach this incredible milestone so early on our growth journey,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “Officially selling out in six states after relaunching franchising a little over a year ago is a testament to the incredible team in place driving this brand forward. From the established franchisees to the experienced leadership team, to the loyal Frequent Sliders, the excitement around Smalls Sliders is palpable, and we’re just getting started.”

This significant achievement comes on the heels of Smalls Sliders’ announcement to develop Company-owned Cans, investing in the long-term success of the brand. In the past year, the brand has driven significant expansion with a robust pipeline of growth across the Southeast, highlighting the brand’s commitment to strategic expansion while upholding its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange™’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 290 Cans open or under development. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with Nation’s Restaurant News featuring Smalls Sliders in its “Breakout Brands of 2023”, and QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top New & Emerging Franchises” list in 2023 and 2024.