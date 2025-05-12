Smalls Sliders has announced the return of its National Slider Day promotion to honor each location’s Smalls Rewards loyalty members.

Slidin’ thru Smalls Sliders Cans on May 15, the brand’s loyalty members will receive a free cheeseburger slider digital reward to redeem with any purchase that day*. All guests who download the Smalls App or place an online order by 11:59pm on May 14 will automatically receive the digital free slider reward the morning of May 15.

The brand’s namesake cheeseburger slider features a toasted and buttery bun, fresh, never frozen and cooked-to order USDA graded beef, cheese, pickle and of course, the brand’s signature Smauce.

In addition to the brand’s free slider offer, Smalls Sliders is rewarding one Frequent Slider with free sliders for an entire year**. To enter, loyalty members must enter the Instagram giveaway hosted on the Smalls Sliders page and download the Smalls App by 11:59pm on May 14.

“National Slider Day is the perfect way for us to celebrate our Frequent Sliders for their continued loyalty,” said Michael Alberici, SVP & Head of Marketing for Smalls Sliders. “They’re our true brand advocates and the reason we’ve had a year filled with new Can openings, successfully introducing Smalls Sliders to more communities than ever before.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange-colored shipping containers, called “Cans.” This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.

*One free slider per Rewards Member with purchase. The Smalls App must be installed by 11:59pm on May 14 for eligibility.

**One winner will receive a $500 Smalls gift card, with an ARV of $500.00.