Smalls Sliders Crosses 100 Units in Development

Smalls Sliders, the fast-growing cheeseburger slider concept that is making waves across the country, announces it has crossed 100 units under development, a remarkable achievement for the brand that just recently reopened franchising opportunities in early 2023.

Smalls Sliders currently has nine Cans open in Louisiana, with a solid pipeline of new locations set to open in states including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas. Smalls Sliders is garnering recognition for its impressive growth efforts, having consistently signed multi-unit agreements with prominent franchise groups and multi-brand operators alike, ultimately propelling the brand to cross the triple-digit unit mark.

Leading Small Sliders’ growth is a powerhouse executive team that the brand recently bolstered with several new team members. In addition to its steady flow of signed agreements, the brand is gearing up to celebrate its anniversary in September and has several Can drops planned throughout the Southeast soon.

“We’re thrilled to reach this milestone, especially after just a few months of reopening franchising,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “Smalls Sliders is well on its way to becoming a national brand, which is due to the strength of our franchisees, the team’s focus on franchise value creation, and our partners and valued guests who believe in us. We look forward to continuing to drop Cans in cities across the country and furthering our growth efforts.”

The brand’s recent achievements are not limited to the above, as Smalls Sliders was recently featured on QSR Magazine’s Top 50 Contenders list, an annual ranking that recognizes brands by top U.S. system-wide sales. In addition, the brand was named as one of Nation’s Restaurant News’ Breakout Brands of 2023.

“When I first came up with the idea for Smalls Sliders, I knew it was something special,” says Brandon Landry, founder of Smalls Sliders. “This achievement is a testament to the strength of our unique model. I can’t wait for the future of Smalls Sliders and to celebrate our continued growth in the years to come.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine locations, with over 100+ locations already in the development pipeline. The differentiated, intentionally limited menu, strong unit economics and modular construction design have already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.”