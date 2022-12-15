Smalls Sliders Drops Down in Slidell, Louisiana

Smalls Sliders announced the grand opening of a new location in Slidell, Louisiana.

Featuring both drive-thru and walk-up ordering, the brand’s sixth location will be situated at 1642 Gause Boulevard off of Highway 190, adjacent to the area’s retail and dining hubs. The grand opening festivities will commence with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, December 15 at 9:45 a.m., and the first 100 guests in line when the restaurant opens at 10 a.m. will receive one free pair* of the brand’s distinctive orange slip-on slides.

The restaurant will operate under the local ownership of Joseph “Rocky” Gettys, whose extensive franchise ownership and operating experience will no doubt be reflected in his business.

“With a prominent fan-base in surrounding New Orleans and Baton Rouge regions, we’re excited to bring these fresh and high-quality cheeseburger sliders to the community of Slidell,” Gettys says. “We know it’ll only be a matter of time before our loyal guests ‘slide-thru’ on a regular basis, and we look forward to personally getting to know them.”

The Slidell opening is the next in line in a series of several openings across Marrero, Denham Springs and Lafayette, Louisiana, all of which are in the works over the next few months.

Owned by Pro-Football Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees and Brandon Landry, CEO of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, the brand has already garnered a fanatical guest following across the state in markets such as Baton Rouge, Praireville, Shreveport and Thibodaux. Recently, Maria Rivera, former US president of Kripsy Kreme, joined Smalls Sliders as its Chief Executive Officer, working alongside Brees, Landry and private-equity investor, 10 Point Capital, to lead the rapid expansion of the cheeseburger slider QSR brand.

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to six locations, with over 40 locations already in the development pipeline. The differentiated, intentionally limited menu, strong unit economics and prefabricated restaurant design has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.”