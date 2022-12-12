Smalls Sliders Hires Former Krispy Kreme Exec Maria Rivera as CEO

Smalls Sliders announces Maria Rivera, former US President of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, as its Chief Executive Officer. In prior roles with distinctive brands including TGI Fridays, Logan’s Roadhouse, Darden Restaurants and The Walt Disney Company, Maria has built high performing management teams from scratch and provided operational leadership at all levels of growth. This experience of combining a deep understanding of day-to-day operations with strategic leadership of national brands, makes Maria the perfect fit to lead the rapid expansion of Smalls Sliders.

“I am excited to be joining Smalls Sliders early on,” says Rivera. “With strong unit economics and distinctive brand positioning, Smalls Sliders has what it takes to win. This is an exciting time for this brand, and I am eager to work alongside our partners to drive forward the impressive work they started. I look forward to bringing the incredible and innovative Smalls experience to new guests across the country while executing on the company’s growth agenda.”

Under Rivera’s leadership, Smalls Sliders will accelerate previously announced plans for significant franchise growth. Owned by Pro-Football Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees and Brandon Landry, CEO of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, the brand has already garnered a fanatical guest following. 10 Point Capital also joined as owners earlier this year, recognizing Smalls potential to become a dominant national brand.

"Maria brings the energy and tenacity necessary to build a successful brand”, says Brandon Landry, co-founder of Smalls Sliders. “The quality of our slider was really what hooked Maria. Her passion for people and operational excellence, her deep industry expertise, and her commitment to build and develop winning teams will enable our franchisees to successfully expand across the country.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to five locations, with over 40 locations already in the development pipeline. The differentiated, simplified menu and strong unit economics has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in their “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.”