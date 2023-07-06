Smalls Sliders Hires Michael Alberici as SVP and Head of Marketing

Smalls Sliders, the quick-service restaurant concept that focuses exclusively on grillin’ up slammin’ cheeseburger sliders, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Michael Alberici as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of Marketing. In his role, Alberici will oversee and lead the company’s overall brand strategy, menu development, digital and integrated marketing and guest experience as Smalls Sliders accelerates its journey towards nationwide expansion.

“Smalls Sliders has quickly developed a distinctive brand presence through its modular design, clever wit and simple, yet craveable, menu,” says Alberici. “I’m thrilled to be joining the team during its critical and exciting growth period, and I’m looking forward to establishing Smalls Sliders across the country as a concept that is disruptive and worth the hype.”

Prior to joining Smalls Sliders as SVP, Head of Marketing, Alberici developed a deep expertise in restaurant branding and marketing, serving in similar roles for other nationally known, iconic brands including Cinnabon, Darden Restaurants and Universal Destinations & Experiences. He has a proven track record of driving strong results with extensive experience developing and executing strategic marketing initiatives, leading high performing teams, and building global brand awareness and consumer loyalty. With the brand’s current focus on franchise growth, Alberici will be instrumental in ensuring Smalls Sliders continues to pioneer its own category in the competitive burger segment.

“Before we hit the ground running to accelerate our expansion, it was important to me to bring together a strong leadership team who is just as passionate about Smalls Sliders as I am,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “Michael is a fantastic addition to the team and will be a key partner in bringing our vision for Smalls to life by positioning the brand in a way that attracts consumers across generations – TikTok-able, clever, unassuming and a little bit in your face. I’m looking forward to our work and seeing all that we’ll accomplish together.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to eight locations throughout Louisiana, with more than 40 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals."