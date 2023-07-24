Smalls Sliders Hires Ra'Chard Dennis as VP of Operations

Smalls Sliders, an emerging concept dedicated to serving fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, has welcomed Ra’Chard Dennis as its Vice President of Operations. In his new role, Dennis will leverage extensive experience across the quick-service industry to help fine-tune the brand’s operational strategy, while also serving as a resource as it embarks on nationwide expansion plans.



“I’m excited to play an integral part in developing winning squads and helping our locations further streamline the already simplified systems and processes in place,” says Dennis. “The brand has become one of the hottest concepts in the QSR industry in a short amount of time with just a handful of existing locations. I look forward to facilitating the continued growth of a brand with so much promise on the horizon.”



Prior to joining Smalls Sliders, Dennis honed his expertise in operations throughout a 20-plus year career, spanning across both the restaurant and retail industries. In those roles, Dennis worked closely with franchisees and leadership teams to develop operational strategies at the territory level and later oversaw operations on a global scale for large restaurant brands like Subway and Wing Stop. With a strong reputation for planning and developing operational ecosystems to support growth, Dennis is well-positioned to advance Smalls Sliders as it evolves to meet the ever-changing restaurant landscape.



“Ra’Chard is a brilliant restaurant professional and is highly skilled in developing operations strategies at multiple levels for flagship restaurant brands,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “As the scope of what falls underneath the umbrella of operations exponentially grows in the years to come, Ra’Chard’s expertise has already been invaluable to our brand. He’s quickly built an established team already, helping further solidify our brand as a key player to watch in the QSR segment.”



Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine locations throughout Louisiana, with more than 60 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals."