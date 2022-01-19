Smalls Sliders Hires Richard Leveille as Chief Development Officer

Smalls Sliders locations will soon be popping up all over the Gulf South as demand for the emerging franchise brand has exceeded expectations. With the unexpected demand, the brand has tapped veteran franchise development executive, Richard Leveille, to lead franchise sales and real estate.

The hyper-focused cheeseburger slider drive-thru concept backed by Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry and former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees, opened their second location in Baton Rouge to better-than-expected initial sales numbers this past December. The new location boasts a second drive-thru lane and improved store operations layout.

Leveille joins a strong executive team led by President & CEO Joe Lewis, co-founder and COO, Jacob Dugas and CMO, Katherine LeBlanc. “With Richard coming on board, we are poised to grow faster and stronger than I could have imagined two and a half years ago when we opened our first location,” says Dugas. “We’re truly building this brand the right way by investing in the support and infrastructure a franchise organization needs from the start.”

“Smalls Sliders is truly a special brand from the unique experience the ownership team brings to the raving fans the brand has already cultivated with its culture and focus on quality, quickness and service,” says Leveille. “I’m excited to jump right in with a skilled executive team and strong interest from very qualified candidates.”

Leveille most recently served as Chief Development Officer of Twist Brands, where he led the retention and development efforts of the 380 unit growing Arts & Crafts as entertainment industry power houses, Painting with a Twist and Color Me Mine as well as global ceramics provider Chesapeake Ceramics. As CDO, Leveille was instrumental in ensuring the success of the brand through the COVID-19 pandemic. His efforts with restructuring leases helped franchise owners financially sustain the effects of the pandemic.

Prior to joining Twist Brands, Leveille led sales efforts at several leading franchise concepts including Floor Coverings International and Smoothie King where, as the first employee of the brand, he helped grow the company from the original location to more than 600 as the Executive Vice President of Franchise Development.

Smalls Sliders began their franchising program in July 2021 and already has a pipeline of 30 units with 10 expected to open this year.