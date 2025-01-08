Smalls Sliders has inked another massive multi-unit development agreement detailing 12 Cans for the Las Vegas market, its first deal in Nevada.

Esteemed entrepreneurial group and existing Smalls Sliders franchisees, Rehman and Talha Ahmed, along with three of their business partners, will be dropping Cans across Las Vegas over the next few years. This milestone agreement marks the group’s third major deal with Smalls Sliders.

The group’s extensive franchise experience and proven success with powerhouse brands like KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut position them to introduce Smalls Sliders to Las Vegas’ thriving food scene. Talha Ahmed, leveraging her comprehensive restaurant industry background—from cook to management—and a bachelor’s degree in finance, will oversee both the financial and operational aspects of the venture. Rehman Ahmed, who grew up immersed in restaurant operations, will drive development efforts while leading day-to-day operations.

“Smalls Sliders has been a game-changer from the start, and we’re eager to continue growing alongside such a dynamic brand,” said Talha. “From its iconic cheeseburger sliders to its innovative Can buildout, Smalls Sliders delivers a one-of-a-kind experience that resonates across markets. The leadership team’s deep expertise and passion for franchisee success continue to solidify our confidence in this investment. We see so much potential for this brand to thrive in the Las Vegas market, and we’re thrilled to be the ones to make the introduction.”

The Las Vegas agreement adds to a robust pipeline of development for the Ahmed group. Alongside the 12-unit deal, they are actively expanding Smalls Sliders across El Paso—targeting communities such as Ciudad Juárez and Sunland Park—and Tucson, where they are bringing five Cans to life. Their first Can from these projects is expected to open in 2025.

“Rehman, Talha, and their partners exemplify the kind of operators we seek as Smalls Sliders continues its rapid growth,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “Their success in managing over 140 franchise units speaks volumes about their industry knowledge and operational expertise. With their proven track record and shared excitement for the brand, we’re confident they will make Smalls Sliders a standout in Las Vegas and beyond as we continue to push West.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 350 Cans open or under development. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list in 2023 and 2024. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top New & Emerging Franchises” list in 2023 and 2024 and landing on Technomic’s 2024 Future 50 Growth Chains which highlights the fastest-growing restaurant chains.