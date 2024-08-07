Smalls Sliders, the breakout cheeseburger slider brand, has signed its latest multi-unit deal for Alabama, with a four-Can agreement inked with entrepreneurial team Hunter Beaugez, Taylor Rosson, Will Love and Jim Metteauer. Over the next few years, the esteemed operating group plans to drop new Cans throughout Mobile and Baldwin, with the first anticipated to open in 2025.

With a robust background in health care and business, Beaugez, Rosson, Love and Metteauer were introduced to Smalls Sliders by a current franchisee, and they all immediately recognized the immense potential of the concept. As a sibling duo, Beaugez and Rosson are eager to harness their professional expertise in collaboration with Love and Metteauer, aiming to successfully expand Smalls Sliders even further throughout Alabama.

“Smalls Sliders is truly a groundbreaking concept that is transforming the QSR industry,” said Beaugez. “The remarkable growth we’ve seen, particularly in Alabama, highlights the immense potential of this fresh, innovative cheeseburger slider concept. My exceptional business partners and I are dedicated to providing the unparalleled care and service that have made Smalls Sliders a beloved brand. We are excited to build strong relationships with our Frequent Sliders in Mobile and Baldwin, ensuring they experience the unique and high-quality offerings that set Smalls apart.”

Earlier this summer, Smalls Sliders announced two other agreements bringing a total of 13 Cans to Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Auburn. Through this latest announcement, the ownership group plans to target real estate throughout counties like Foley, Daphne, Tillmans Corner and Orange Beach.

“We are thrilled to welcome this dynamic group to our expanding Smalls Squad,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “Alabama has already shown tremendous enthusiasm for our brand, and we are confident that this ownership team will maintain our high standards of excellence as we enter new communities. The demand for our premium cheeseburger sliders is growing, and experienced operators like Hunter, Taylor, Will and Jim are crucial to our continued expansion and success.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 290 Cans open or under development. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top New & Emerging Franchises” for two consecutive years, both in 2023 and 2024, and receiving the Franchise Innovation Award for Best Social Media Campaign in 2024.