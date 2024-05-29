Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand, has signed its latest multi-unit agreement with existing franchisee, Chris McJunkins. The four-Can deal is the brand’s second agreement for Arkansas and marks its entrance into Little Rock.

The Little Rock Cans will be owned by Chris McJunkins, a seasoned multi-brand operator with extensive experience in the restaurant industry. In addition to owning and operating existing Smalls Sliders Cans in West Monroe and Shreveport, McJunkins is a franchisee with Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. The Louisiana native also owns locations with Windrush Grill, a popular destination in Shreveport. Equipped to provide guests with exceptional customer service, McJunkins looks forward to opening several more Smalls Sliders Cans throughout Little Rock, Conway, Benton and Hot Springs.

“Smalls Sliders is a totally unique concept that is really changing the game for the [quick-service] industry,” says McJunkins. “Beyond just the delicious cheeseburger sliders, it provides a fun and welcoming experience for guests – whether they’re just slidin’ thru or hanging out by the Can at our outdoor patio. The response from the community at our first two restaurant openings has been amazing, and I’m thrilled to experience similar success and become the go-to restaurant for the Little Rock community.”

Smalls Sliders continues to drive unprecedented growth with esteemed operators like McJunkins. The brand recently surpassed more than 240 Cans open or under development and anticipates 30 of those to open this year, which would more than triple its current open-Can count.

“Chris has been a franchisee with us almost from the beginning and it’s amazing to see him continue to succeed with additional growth opportunities at Smalls,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “Since the start of 2024, we’ve continued to increase our development pipeline in key markets and this second agreement in Arkansas helps maintain the strong growth track we have been on. I am confident that Chris will continue to uphold our values and find success through these additional four Cans.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 240 Cans open or under development.